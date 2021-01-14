8 Days After SC Man Went Missing, Police Found His Car In A Pond

Eight days after Rodriquez Gibbs went missing, Horry County, South Carolina police finally got a lead.

On Thursday, Horry County Police Department officials recovered the vehicle Gibbs was believed to be driving when he went missing on Jan. 6.

He was last seen at Handley’s Pub and Grub in Myrtle Beach around 11 p.m. January 6.

On Thursday afternoon, Horry County Police officials said the search for the missing man was still ongoing.

His car was found in a pond around 11:30 a.m. Thursday when the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) conducted a search in the Carolina Forest area where Gibbs went missing last week.

The Horry County Fire Rescue dive team investigated and confirmed that it was Gibbs’ car.

Gibbs’ family and friends have been sharing his photos on social media in the last week.

If anyone seen my dad anywhere please LMK. He was last seen wearing a gray coat with pants. and he had a beanie on and… Posted by Maraa Mariee on Friday, January 8, 2021

Rodriquez Gibbs aka “Rock” is missing. He’s a great dude who works with us at melt. We’re all very worried about him… Posted by Dustin Leek on Saturday, January 9, 2021

According to his Facebook profile, he lives in Myrtle Beach and is from Burgess, South Carolina.

If you have any information on Gibbs’ location, contact the Horry County Police immediately at 843-915-8477.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

