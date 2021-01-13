Small Plane Crashes Into House In Columbia: Resident Not Injured In Crash

A small plane has crashed into a residence in Columbia, South Carolina, according to the Columbia Police Department (CPD).

CPD tweeted around 11 a.m. that the plane crashed in the Rosewood area in Columbia, which is near the Jim Hamilton -LB Owens (CUB) airport.

One person was home at the time the plane crashed into the roof of the home and was not injured by the crash, Columbia Fire officials said. Officials the woman was scratched by her cats while trying to get outside of the home.

Officials said one person was on board the plane. Authorities have not released any information on that person’s condition.

Richland County Coroner Nadia Rutherford was on scene and said she could not release any more information at this time and the investigation was active. Asked if she could confirm if they recovered a body on scene, she did not respond.

Columbia firefighters said the home was on fire when they arrived on scene, but the fire was under control as of 11:20 a.m.

RIGHT NOW: multiple @ColaFire crews are working with @ColumbiaPDSC on scene of a small plane crash on the 2900 block of Kennedy Street. Firefighters arrived to find one home on fire and the fire is now under control. 2900 block of Kennedy is closed at this time & S. Maple Street. pic.twitter.com/QIDRXahlRl — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) January 13, 2021

Fire officials said the crash caused significant damage to the home — particularly the roof in the back of the home.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Kennedy Street and Prentice Avenue.

Officials did not say where the plane was coming from or how it crashed.

Streets are blocked off in the area.

#ColumbiaPDSC & @ColaFire traffic alert: The 2900 block of Kennedy & S. Maple Streets are closed as the plane crash investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/sg6vcucZCP — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 13, 2021

Fire responders from CPD, Columbia Fire Department and other rescue crews are on scene.

Residents in downtown Columbia said they could hear the crash this morning.

“I have never heard anything so low or so loud,” a downtown Columbia resident told us.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified of the crash.

Columbia police and fire officials will host a media briefing at noon to give an update on the crash investigation.

This story is developing….

