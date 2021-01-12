Horry County Police Officer Killed In The Line Of Duty

A Horry County, South Carolina police officer died Tuesday in the line of duty.

WBTW reported that the officer was killed in a crash on Highway 22 Tuesday afternoon.

The Horry County Police Department will give further details on the officer who died at 7:30 p.m. on its Facebook page.

This is the third South Carolina police officer to die in a crash this year. On Jan. 1, Sgt. Gordon William Best of North Myrtle Beach died in a crash while heading to a service call on Highway 17. Last week, Marion County deputy Jonathan Price died following a crash.

This story will be updated.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

