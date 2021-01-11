Camden Police: Suspect Apprehended In Double Murder, Arson Incident

Police in Camden, South Carolina have arrested a local man and charged him in connection with yesterday’s shocking double homicide and house fire in the town’s historic district (news of which was first reported by our media outlet).

According to the Camden police department, 43-year-old Thomas Dwayne Knotts – a resident of the town – has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of arson.

“More charges will follow,” police said in a statement issued at around 11:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

(Via: Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office)

According to police, Knotts (above) “was acquainted with the victims.”

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Knotts is considering innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may decide to enter a plea in connection with any of the charges filed against him.

Camden police thanked the local fire department, the Kershaw county sheriff’s office and the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for providing investigatory assistance on the case.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates …

