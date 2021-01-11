2 SC Officer-Involved Shootings Within Hours: Man Shot During Confrontation With Police

Agents at the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating after a Marion County man was shot during a confrontation with police on Sunday.

According to a SLED news release, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a domestic call Sunday night when a shot was fired during a confrontation.

The man, who has not been identified by authorities, was shot during the incident and taken to the hospital, according to the news release.

Authorties did not release the man’s condition.

The deputy who fired his weapon was not injured, according to SLED. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Authorities released very little information in the shooting.

The incident was one of two officer-involved shootings within a few hours in South Carolina last night.

An Aiken County man who allegedly charged at police with a knife was killed by a deputy early Monday.

South Carolina saw a record-tying 49 officer-involved shootings in 2020, according to a news release from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). That matches the mark set in 2017 – and continues a troubling escalation of this metric.

SLED investigates officer-involved shootings as a matter of protocol in the vast majority of local law enforcement jurisdictions in the Palmetto State – presenting independent, investigative reports to the solicitor with jurisdiction over the county or municipality where the shooting transpired.

The shooting followed a tough week for deputies at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Earlier last week, Deputy Jonathan David Price died in a crash.

