Double Murder Rocks Camden, South Carolina

One of South Carolina’s most historic towns was rocked by a reported double homicide and subsequent arson incident on Sunday, multiple sources in Camden, S.C. are confirming to this news outlet.

The incident occurred in the town’s historic district at a home located on the corner of Lyttleton and Chestnut streets. All of the homes in this upscale area of the town are “large, circa 1800s” residences, one local source told us.

“Big yards with old stables and barns in backyards,” the source said.

We are reaching out to local law enforcement agencies for additional information.

This is a developing story … check back for updates.

