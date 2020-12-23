SC AMBER Alert Cancelled: 2 Missing Babies Found Unharmed, Father In Custody

An AMBER alert was issued Wednesday morning after a Simpsonville, South Carolina father with a criminal record abducted his children and assaulted their mother, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Police in South Carolina are searching for a 2016 black jeep Cherokee (SC tag:SGF636) driven by Walter Louis Greene IV.

The jeep driven by Greene has damage on the driver’s side fender.

Greene was last seen this morning driving away from a home on Roberts Road in Simpsonville, SC with his two children — 1-year-old, Paradyce Greene and 3-month-old Majesty Greene, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Both babies were last seen in the clothes shown in the photos.

The father, 26-year-old Walter Greene, is described as a black male, 5’10 and 145 pounds. He has long hair, as shown in the photo.

“We ask for anyone who sees Greene, the children or the vehicle, to call 911 immediately,” Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home on Roberts Road around 8:19 a.m. Wednesday when it was reported Greene had assaulted the babies’ mother.

The mother has an active protection order against Greene, who has a long rap sheet.

Greene was most recently arrested in November for violating the court order of protection against him. He was released on bond four days after he was arrested.

He’s been convicted of child neglect multiple times.

Greene was charged with kidnapping in 2015, but those charges were dismissed.

We just talked to children’s Mom. This is 2nd time it’s happened, last time police caught him same day. There are 4 kids (3 with him). Mom was able to pull older 2 kids (9/5) out of car before he drove off. Walter is from Texas but has been here for about 5 years. #amberalert pic.twitter.com/TlDISg1reQ — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) December 23, 2020

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has very specific criteria for activating an AMBER Alert, based on the Department of Justice guidelines. According to its website, an AMBER Alert is issued when an abduction is reported and the investigation reveals all of the following criteria:

“The law enforcement agency believes that the child has been abducted: taken from their environment unlawfully, without authority of law, and without permission from the child’s parent or legal guardian.

The child is 17 years old or younger, and the law enforcement agency believes the child is in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death; or if the individual is 18 years old or older, and the law enforcement agency believes the individual is at greater risk for immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death because the individual possesses a proven physical or mental disability.

All other possibilities for the victim’s disappearance have been reasonably excluded.

There is sufficient information available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the victim, suspect, or vehicle used in the abduction.

The child’s name and other critical data have been entered into NCIC.”

This story will be updated.

