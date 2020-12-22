South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster Tests Positive For Coronavirus

In news that was widely expected following last week’s announcement that his wife had tested positive for Covid-19, South Carolina governor Henry McMaster announced this week that he, too, was among the growing number of Palmetto State citizens to test positive for the virus.

McMaster is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms and will undergo an antibody treatment, per his office.

Developing …

-FITSNews

