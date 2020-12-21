SLED Investigation Involves Wife Of South Carolina Supreme Court Justice

Agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are conducting an investigation into allegations involving the wife of state supreme court justice John Few, multiple sources familiar with the inquiry have confirmed to this news outlet.

According to our sources, the SLED investigation involves allegations made by Stephanie Y. Few – an attorney in the Charleston, S.C. offices of Womble Bond Dickinson.

Stephanie Few is also among the founding members of SC Women in Leadership, a group that is expected to be heavily involved in the upcoming debate over redrawing the Palmetto State’s political boundaries – a.k.a. “redistricting.”

Additionally, a promotional video released by the law firm touted Few as a “future governor hopeful.”

While the rumor mill in the state capital is churning over the SLED inquiry, this news outlet can confirm that justice Few – one of the only pro-free market voices on the left-leaning supreme court – is not a focus of the investigation.

“Justice Few is not being investigated,” a source familiar with the inquiry told us.

Instead, we are told the case centers around a family court matter unrelated to the Fews’ marriage – a union which has reportedly been on the rocks for several months.

In fact, we are informed that the Fews formally separated earlier this year and are moving ahead with divorce proceedings.

This news caught many Palmetto politicos by surprise, especially considering the extent to which Stephanie Few has sung her husband’s praises in public – including a blog post published on the SC Women in Leadership website earlier this year.

“As women leaders, we also need great teams around us,” Few wrote. “Those who are our own champions, and for me, that includes my husband. A partner that is brilliant and loving and loves a strong woman is a great partner, a treasure! It surely makes this wonderful and complex road even more enjoyable. To start and end your days with the one that you love — what could be more valuable?”

A SLED spokesman declined to discuss the pending inquiry with this news outlet – although he did confirm justice Few was not the target of any active investigations at the agency.

Sources at the agency tell us the probe involving Few’s wife is still active but is “winding down” – and that criminal charges are not expected to be filed in connection with the inquiry.

Obviously, we will provide our readers with an update on the status of this investigation as soon as we are able to obtain additional information …

