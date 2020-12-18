South Carolina Shatters Daily Covid-19 Case Record

South Carolina shattered its daily record for confirmed Covid-19 cases, according to data released by state health officials on Friday – thus continuing a recent acceleration of the virus’ spread across the Palmetto State.

How many of these were serious cases involving contagious Covid-19 carriers, though?

Good question … the state doesn’t release that sort of information, sadly.

According to the latest numbers from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) there were 3,648 new confirmed Covid-19 cases on December 16, 2020 – the most recent day for which complete data is available. That number easily eclipsed the revised record of 3,169 cases reported on December 9, 2020.

And while much of the recent spike in positive tests is due to greatly expanded testing, the percentage of tests coming back positive in the latest daily batch of results was 25.9 percent – the second-highest reading since health officials began tracking the virus in early March.

On the hospitalization front, numbers continued to tick up toward the previous peak seen in mid-summer – during the second wave of the virus.

As of December 18, 2020, 1,460 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized – accounting for 15.86 percent of all inpatient admissions in the Palmetto State.

Of those, 315 Covid-19 patients (21.58 percent) were in intensive care units (ICUs) and 143 Covid-19 patients (9.79 percent) were on ventilators.

Again, it is not known to what extent the virus is driving the severity of these hospitalizations as many of those hit with the virus are dealing with multiple “comorbidities.”

Also, as we noted in a recent post, mortality across the nation does not appear to be rising much above normal levels in 2020 – although we do not have complete data available on that count.

Developing …

-FITSNews

