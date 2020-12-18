Black Business Leader Blasts Democratic Lawmaker For Bill Targeting South Carolina Treasurer

Yesterday, we reported on legislation filed by South Carolina state representative Christopher Hart that targeted third-term state treasurer Curtis Loftis. Hart is miffed with Loftis over allegedly “inappropriate” posts made by the latter on his personal Facebook page – posts which Hart believes demonstrated racial insensitivity.

Did they? Only if you subscribe to the warped logic of the new orthodoxy …

Anyway, due to his alleged “inappropriateness” Hart wants to force Loftis and all of his employees to answer their phones with the phrase “Black Lives Matter” until the treasurer publicly apologizes.

Hart’s proposed bill to this effect – H. 3451 – has not attracted any co-sponsors. It has, however, attracted a rebuke from Stephen Gilchrist, president of the S.C. African American Chamber of Commerce (SCAACC).

According to Gilchrist, Hart is an “embarrassment” who is not fit to fill the shoes of the late Joe Brown – who held the seat presently occupied by Hart from 1986-2006.

“Chris Hart is an embarrassment to the legacy of representative Joe Brown who represented that district with distinction for years!” Gilchrist told us. “He has let the people down!”

(Click to view)

(Via: Curtis Loftis for Treasurer)

As we noted in our prior coverage, Loftis (above) – a conservative Republican – has been outspoken on his personal social media pages, railing against violent rioting, cancel culture, media bias and many glaring hypocrisies of the far left.

“Have some of his pronouncements been politically incorrect?” we asked. “Sure … but the last time we checked, people still had the right to freedom of expression, right?”

Right … for now.

Our view? We believe Hart’s bill is petty. A waste of legislative resources.

Basically, it is using tax dollars in an effort to try and embarrass someone politically.

As we said in our previous post, there is clearly a reason why Hart remains “firmly ensconced on the chamber’s medical, military, public and municipal affairs committee – a.k.a. ‘3M,’” the least influential panel in the S.C. General Assembly.

-FITSNews

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE. Want to help support what we’re doing? SUBSCRIBE HERE.



Banner: S.C. African-American Chamber of Commerce