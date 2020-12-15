Shane Beamer Gets A Five-Year Deal From South Carolina

The University of South Carolina will pay its new head football coach Shane Beamer $13.75 million over the next five years – which is less money than it owes the head coach it just fired, ironically.

Oh, and this is assuming everybody remembers to sign the contract. Because believe it or not, that’s been an issue in this dumpster fire of an athletics department recently …

No seriously … it has.

Beamer will get $2.75 million per year to coach the Gamecocks – $1.1 million from the university and $1.65 million from its boosters. Assuming he is fired prior to the end of the contract, the 43-year-old Charleston, S.C. native would be owed 65 percent of the total agreement (or $8.94 million, as of this writing).

Beamer has never been a head football coach. In fact, he has never been an offensive or defensive coordinator at a major college program.

Accordingly, this news outlet has described his hiring as “terrible on paper.”

Conversely, South Carolina would receive $7 million from Beamer if he left following the 2021 campaign – a total that is scheduled to drop by $1 million per year thereafter.

Contract incentives included $200,000 for reaching the Southeastern Conference (SEC) championship game and another $250,000 for winning a conference title. Beyond that, Beamer could make $300,000 if the Gamecocks were to appear in a New Year’s 6 bowl and $500,000 if they were to qualify for the College Football Playoff (CFP).

In other words, he could conceivably earn $3.7 million annually.

Are any of those things likely to happen anytime soon?

Doubtful …

The details of Beamer’s deal underscore the extent to which the university and its athletics department are strapped for cash following the termination of former head coach Will Muschamp a month ago. Muschamp, 49, was scheduled to receive $13.7 million over the next four years as part of the buyout negotiated by embattled athletics director Ray Tanner.

Last week, however, it was reported that the school actually owed Muschamp a total of $15.5 million over four years because Tanner and the secretary of the school’s board of trustees failed to sign an adjustment of his buyout negotiated prior to the 2020 season.

And more importantly, failed to get Muschamp’s signature on the document …

Developing …

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE. Want to help support what we’re doing? SUBSCRIBE HERE.



Banner: University of South Carolina