SC Guidance Counselor Who Shoved A Student Gets Educator License Suspended, SCDE Rules

The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) State Board suspended the educator certificate of a guidance counselor in Lancaster County, South Carolina who is accused of assaulting a middle school student in January.

Last week, the state board ruled to suspend Reginald Marshall Partee‘s educator license for one year.

Partee was charged with third-degree assault and battery following an incident with a South Middle School student in January, according to the state board. South Middle School is a Lancaster County school in Springdale, South Carolina.

Partee “shoved a student to the ground in an aggressive manner,” the state board said.

He initially denied it, but video footage later confirmed that he pushed the student, the state board said.

WBTV reported that the incident occurred in the hallway of the school, after he had told the boy to go to class.

The student, who had “significant” underlying medical conditions, was not injured in the incident, the state board said.

Partee was placed on administrative leave following the incident. He was arrested on Feb. 1 and posted bond on Feb. 3.

His criminal charges are still pending.

The state board ruled to suspend Partee’s educator license for one year, ending on Dec. 7, 2021. He also must complete an anger management course approved by SCDE.

If Partee wants to teach again in South Carolina, he will have to make a written request to SCDE and resubmit an application. His order of suspension must be reported to the NASDTEC Clearinghouse and all South Carolina school districts, the SCDE report said.

Partee had more than 22 years of educator experience before the incident.

Lexington One Teacher

Last week, the state board also suspended a Lexington County School District One kindergarten teacher at Fort Ponds Elementary.

The state board ruled to suspend Ann Elizabeth Higginbotham‘s teaching licence for one year.

Higginbotham is accused of “inappropriately disciplining a kindergarten student.”

“Once seated, Ms. Higginbotham forcefully put a set of headphones on the student,” the state board said. “During the incident, Ms. Higginbotham repeatedly yelled at the student.”

Like Partee, Higginbotham will also have to complete an anger management course if she wants to teach again in South Carolina.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE. Want to help support what we’re doing? SUBSCRIBE HERE.

