SC Councilman Accused of Child Sex Crimes Arrested For Lying While Trying To Buy A Gun, Feds Say

Suspended Bamberg County councilman Kerry “Trent” Kinard, who is accused of child sex crimes, was arrested again for lying while trying to purchase a firearm in Columbia, South Carolina.

Kinard, who posted bond in October for seven felony indictments, was arrested this week and charged with making material false statements in connection to the attempted acquisition of a firearm, according to U.S. Attorney for South Carolina Peter M. McCoy Jr.

Kinard, 49, attempted to purchase a 9mm pistol from Sportsman’s Warehouse in Columbia, SC on Dec. 3, according to the federal complaint in his case.

While trying to buy the gun, Kinard made two false claims, according to the complaint.

“Kinard falsely claimed he was not under felony indictment and Kinard claimed he was not subject to a protective order,” the news release said. “The complaint alleges that both false statements were material in that if he had answered truthfully, the sale would have been unlawful and therefore denied.”

Kinard faces 10 years in federal prison for the recent charge. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 17.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Kinard was still in custody.

Kinard, 49, of Bamberg, S.C. is facing charges of first-degree assault and battery, first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor (two counts) and dissemination of obscene material (two counts).

This story will be updated…

