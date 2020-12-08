Midlands Man Arrested After He Severely Injured His 2-Month-Old Baby, Police Say

A 25-year-old Lexington County, South Carolina man who is accused of severely injuring his 2-month-old baby was arrested on Tuesday.

James McQueen Boltin Jr. was charged with one count of inflicting great bodily injury upon a child, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

“Detectives have talked with health care providers, caretakers and family members as part of their investigation,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in the news release.

According to the information gathered in the investigation, Bolton was feeding his 2-month-old daughter when he “hurt her” and caused her to go into cardiac arrest.

The baby was transported to the hospital, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Doctors who examined the baby girl found multiple brain, spinal and rib injuries along with other trauma, Koon said

Boltin was arrested Tuesday afternoon and was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center. A judge has not yet set his bail, according to court records.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for the felony charge of inflicting great bodily injury upon a child.

