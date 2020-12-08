4 Shootings In 4 Days On Hilton Head. Police Say They Could Be Connected

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating after a recent increase of shootings on the north end of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina since Friday.

Maj. Bob Bromage told FITSNews that there is a strong possibility they could be connected.

The first incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. Friday, when a man was shot on Alfred Lane in the Spanish Wells area of the island. Three homes were also struck by bullets in the shooting.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the man who was shot in that incident was still at Savannah Memorial Hospital recieving treatment for his gunshot wounds.

Three of the shootings occurred within 24 hours between Monday morning and Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. Those incidents include:

1:15 a.m. Monday, a home on Mustang Lane (close to Wild Horse Road and U.S. 278) was struck by bullets.

11:30 p.m. Monday, a home and vehicle were struck by bullets on Palm Tree Place (Close to Mitchelville Freedom Park)

3 a.m. Tuesday, a home on Thomas Cohen Drive in the Spanish Wells area was struck by bullets.

Authorities do not believe the shootings are random as it appears the victims were individually targeted, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police connected shell casings from all four incidents.

No one has been charged as of Tuesday evening.

It’s unusual for the island of 40,000 residents to see this many shootings.

Officials are urging anyone in the public who has any information on the shootings to contact contact Staff Sergeant Eric Calendine at (843) 255-3427, Sergeant Doug Seifert at 843-255-3414 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at (843)-554-1111.

If you live in the areas around the shootings and saw anything suspicious in the last few days, contact the sheriff’s office.

Mandy Matney

