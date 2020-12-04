South Carolina Coronavirus Cases Spike To New Record High

Daily confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina surged to a new record high of 2,470 – according to data released on Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC).

That total eclipsed the previous record of 2,322 confirmed cases reported back on July 18, 2020 during the “summer surge” of the virus.

The percentage of tests coming back positive has also increased significantly in recent days – from 10.7 percent on November 22, 2020 to 21.4 percent on Wednesday, the most recent day for which data is available.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,014 South Carolinians were hospitalized with the virus as of December 2, 2020 – a 41 percent increase from just four-and-a-half weeks ago. Intensive care unit (ICU) hospitalizations linked to Covid-19 stood at 248 – down modestly from a peak of 250 last week but up 37.7 percent from early November.

As for the most widely watched figure – the Covid-19 death toll – the virus and its attendant complications/ comorbidities claimed another 29 lives since the last daily update, pushing the total death toll to 4,175 since records first began to be kept back in March.

Here is a look at the age breakdown of those deaths (including “probable” Covid-19-related fatalities) …

As you can see, the virus continues to disproportionately impact older South Carolinians.

South Carolina’s Covid-19 death toll is projected to hit 7,611 by April 1, 2021, according to the latest projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) in Seattle, Washington.

The good news? The current recovery rate for the virus stood at 90.5 percent – although that figure is down modestly from late October.

