72-Year-Old Woman Killed In Shooting In Downtown Lexington, SC

A 72-year-old woman died in a shooting this evening in downtown Lexington, South Carolina, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police responded to the scene in a shopping center area on Main Street near the Old K-Mart store and Food Lion around 5:40 p.m. Thursday and found a woman with a gunshot wound on her face.

The woman died while EMS was transporting her to the hospital, according to police.

At the scene on Main Street, police found a man with a handgun. He was taken into custody.

Lexington Police has not released the name of the man who is being questioned by detectives.

When police interviewed people at the scene, a witness said that the shooting occurred during an argument.

Police are still investigating the shooting and will release more information including the name of those involved at a later time.

This story will be updated. Stay tuned…

