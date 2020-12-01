South Carolina House Minority Leader Narrowly Keeps Position

The race for minority leader in the South Carolina Senate was supposed to be close … but wasn’t. Meanwhile the race for minority leader in the S.C. House of Representatives – which was supposed to be a blowout – wound up being a nail-biter.

Minority leader Todd Rutherford – who has held this post since 2013 – was reelected to another two-year term by his caucus on Tuesday morning.

The margin was much smaller than anticipated, however.

Rutherford secured 22 votes in his bid for reelection – only four more votes than state representative Wendy Brawley, whose candidacy was backed by influential former minority leader Gilda Cobb-Hunter.

Rutherford took over the minority leader post seven years ago when former state representative Harry Ott stepped down to take an agricultural appointment in the administration of former U.S. president Barack Obama.

Many believed Rutherford would face a challenge from Ott’s son – state representative Russell Ott – but he would up drawing Brawley as his opponent instead.

And nearly lost to her …

According to our sources, Democrats are frustrated they lost additional ground in the S.C. House during an election year that was supposed to favor their candidates.

Democrats gave up a pair of House seats in the 2020 election cycle – with incumbents Laurie Slade Funderburk of Camden, S.C. and Mandy Powers Norrell of Lancaster, S.C. going down in defeat as part of the “red storm” that swept across the Palmetto State.

The GOP also narrowly missed out on recapturing a seat claimed by Democrats earlier this year.

Spencer Wetmore of Folly Beach, S.C. won a special election in August 2020 to claim S.C. House District 115 (.pdf) – a seat that had previously been held by U.S. attorney Peter McCoy Jr. Wetmore won a full, two-year term last month with only 50.75 percent of the vote against her Republican rival Josh Stokes.

Republicans now hold an 81-43 majority in this 124-member chamber.

-FITSNews

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE. Want to help support what we’re doing? SUBSCRIBE HERE.

