Columbia Law Firm That Gives To SC Charities Every Tuesday Just Donated $100,000

At the beginning of 2020, the Law Office of Kenneth E. Berger in Columbia, South Carolina made a commitment to “restoring the good name of lawyers” by donating to a local charity every Tuesday.

Every Tuesday, the firm gives a portion of its earnings from cases to local charities, organizations and causes as a part of its Giving (Every) Tuesday initiative.

“When you hear about personal injury lawyers and money, it’s usually for the wrong reasons,” Kenneth Berger, owner of the firm, said. ‘This holiday season, in light of the hardship so many have faced over the last nine months, we thought it right to up the ante and match our many blessings with many gifts.”

On Giving Tuesday, the law firm announced it would be donating $10,000 to 10 different charities for the initiative. Those non-profit organizations include:

So far this year, the Law Office of Kenneth E. Berger has donated to 47 charities — most of them in South Carolina — through its Giving Every Tuesday initiative.

“This past year it dawned on me that my firm should start a campaign through which we gave every Tuesday, so beginning on January 7, 2020 and hopefully continuing for as long as the firm exists, we give a portion of the money we make from ‘case results‘ to worthwhile causes,” Berger said.

The Law Office of Kenneth E. Berger is a four-lawyer firm “that focuses exclusively on serving families in cases involving life-changing injuries and wrongful death.”

One of the firm’s core values is “restoring the good name of lawyers,” and their attorneys dedicate a significant amount of time giving back to the local community.

The law firm has offices in Myrtle Beach and Columbia.

