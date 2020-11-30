Lexington Police Ask For Toys For Tots Donations As Need Increases Due To COVID-19

Starting today, the Lexington, South Carolina Police Department is collecting gifts for local families in need through its annual Toys for Tots campaign — and the need is even greater this year due to the pandemic’s toll on the local economy.

“The Marines Toys for Tots Foundation is anticipating additional requests from families this Christmas due to those affected by layoffs and loss of employment due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Lexington Police Department officials said in the news release.

While the need to help out local families has increased, the mission for the Toys for Tots campaign remains the same — to fill the Lexington Police Emergency Services Team MRAP vehicle (below) with donated toys.

Lexington Police will fill this vehicle with toys for children in need.

The campaign starts Monday and will go through December 9 — with donation events at the following dates and times:

Monday, November 30 Lexington Pavilion 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 1 Learning Express 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 2 Learning Express 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, December 4 Snowball Fest 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Monday, December 7 Lexington Pavilion 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 8 Walmart 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 9 Target 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Learning Express will be matching donations and giving away 25% “comeback coupons” for those who purchase toys.

Donations and checks — which will go toward additional toys — are also being accepting at the Lexington Police Department at 111 Maiden Lane.

For families in the Columbia area that need help at Christmas this year, you can request a toy here.

Last year, the Marine Toys For Tots of Greater Columbia distributed 33,042 toys and supported 9,053 children across Richland, Saluda, Fairfield, Lexington, Newberry, and Kershaw.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), South Carolina’s economy has improved in the last few months, but isn’t back to pre-COVID-19 levels by any means.

“While initial unemployment claims remained below 4,000 on a weekly basis for the fifth straight week, they are still clocking in at 67.27 percent above pre-Covid-19 levels,” our founding editor Will Folks previously reported. “According to the latest SCDEW data, a total of 127,139 South Carolinians were still drawing jobless benefits as of the week ending November 14, 2020 – at a cost of $34.36 million to taxpayers.”

