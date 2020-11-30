15-Year-Old High School Football Player Fatally Shot In Charleston Apartment

The Charleston County Coroner has identified the Charleston, South Carolina teenager who was found shot to death in a West Ashley apartment on Thanksgiving.

Mikell McKelvey, 15, was found shot to death inside the Palmilla Apartments on West Ashley River Road in Charleston, South Carolina, Live 5 News first reported.

Charleston Police responded to the apartment complex at 3:50 a.m. Thursday morning. McKelvey was pronounced dead when authorities arrived on scene.

McKelvey was a sophomore at West Ashley High School, where he played football.

The West Ashley High School Football team announced his death on Twitter Sunday evening.

“We ask you to keep his family, his teammates, his classmates, his coaches and his teachers in your prayers,” the team tweeted. “We are all heartbroken over this but will cherish our memories with him.”

McKelvey’s 16th birthday is tomorrow, according to his obituary.

“I’ve been through some things in life but nothing that prepared me for this. Everyday for the rest of my life I have to wake up with the memory of finding my child like that,” his mother wrote on Facebook. “I wouldn’t wish this pain on my worst enemy.”

Charleston Police are investigating McKelvey’s homicide.

Anyone with information on McKelvey’s murder should call (843) 743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843- 554-1111.

Charleston Crime

McKelvey’s murder was one of two homicides within 24 hours in Charleston last week.

On Wednesday afternoon, a man was shot on I-26 and later died. That man was identified as 27-year-old Marcelis Haynes of Charleston.

Minutes apart from this shooting, another gun battle took place at the Tanger Outlets parking lot in North Charleston around 1:33 p.m., Live 5 News reported.

Citywide, Charleston has seen a 19 percent increase in violent crimes in 2020 so far, according to the latest crime statistics report from the City of Charleston (below).

There have been 14 homicides in Charleston so far this year — which is double the amount of homicides from the same time last year.

Last week, there were seven aggravated assaults, two homicides, five motor vehicle thefts, one sex offense/ forcible rape, and four burglaries in Charleston, South Carolina.

