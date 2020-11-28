Man Accused Of Pointing Gun And Threatening To Shoot In SC Walmart Parking Lot Arrested

Police have arrested a North Carolina man who allegedly pulled out a rifle in a Walmart parking lot in Moncks Corner, South Carolina and threatened to shoot after his credit card was rejected, according to multiple media outlets.

Police in North Carolina arrested for Terrence Lenard Middleton of Charlotte, North Carolina — the man identified by Moncks Corner Police as the person who pulled out a rife and threatened to shoot people on Black Friday.

Middleton became angry when his credit card was denied as he was purchasing a hunting/ fishing licence Friday morning, the Berkeley Observer reported.

He then went to the parking lot, grabbed a rifle from his car and threatened to shoot as he approached the store, according to the Berkeley Observer.

At the time of the incident, a Moncks Corner police officer was working security, Live 5 News reported. He said no shots were fired in the incident.

Middleton soon fled the area and was gone by the time police arrived on scene, according to Live 5 News.

Witnesses told police Middleton “made threats regarding shooting people,” Live 5 News reported.

According to online court records, Middleton was arrested earlier this year in Charlotte, North Carolina for violating an order related to a domestic violence charge.

Terrence Lenard Middleton

Middleton is wanted for pointing and presenting a firearm, according to the Moncks Corner Police Department.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE. Want to help support what we’re doing? SUBSCRIBE HERE.



Banner: Getty