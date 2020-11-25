SC Deputy Hospitalized In Crash That Blocked Midlands Traffic Following Chase

On one of the busiest travel days of the year, a Kershaw County, South Carolina deputy was injured in a crash following a police chase in the Midlands.

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, a police chase of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash on I-20 West near Exit 92 in the Lugoff, South Carolina area.

The deputy in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the doctors told the sheriff’s office he will be OK.

Both suspects were treated by EMS, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash caused significant traffic delays in the Midlands traffic on I-20 after several lanes were blocked Wednesday morning.

?Kershaw? I20 west is blocked at the 92mm due to a crash. Expect delays while first responders work to clear the roadway! pic.twitter.com/ClUKybJv2n — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) November 25, 2020

According to Google Maps, travelers on I-26 were seeing delayed traffic around 2 p.m. between Irmo and Chapin after at least one accident was reported.

Crash; I-26 WB: 2 mi W of Exit101A, lft ln clsd, Ocrd: 1:45PM.| 1:49P — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) November 25, 2020

For your latest traffic updates in the Midlands, follow SCDOT Midlands on Twitter.

As our founding editor Will Folks reported earlier today, it’s important to note that South Carolina’s highways are deadlier than ever.

According to the S.C. Department of Public Safety (SCDPS), there have been 830 fatal crashes reported on Palmetto “dieways” so far in 2020 – four fewer fatal crashes than were reported at this same point in 2019.

However, a total of 928 people have perished as a result of these crashes as of November 24, 2020 – which is up 2.8 percent from the same point a year ago.

Here are some safety tips to follow if you are traveling this weekend…

Corporal Brown and I have some safety tips for you If you’re traveling this Thanksgiving holiday. pic.twitter.com/eiLU5kJDkT — Trooper Tyler SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) November 25, 2020

We will continue to keep our eye on the traffic situation across South Carolina today. Stay tuned…

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE. Want to help support what we’re doing? SUBSCRIBE HERE.

