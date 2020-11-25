Man Killed After I-26 Shooting Between Cars, Charleston Police Say

The Charleston Police Department is investigating a murder after a man was shot on I-26 Wednesday and later died.

Police were called around 1:30 p.m. as two vehicles were shooting at each other in the eastbound lanes of I-26 near the Mount Pleasant Street exit, according to the news release.

Charleston Police found two gunshot victims at the corner of Meeting and Columbus Streets. Both were transported to the Medical University of South Carolina, where one man died from his injuries.

Police did not release the man’s identity and called the incident a homicide.

The Charleston Police are investigating the incident to identify the other vehicle and the suspects inside.

If you have any information on incident, call 843-743-7200.

Minutes apart from this shooting, another gun battle took place at the Tanger Outlets parking lot in North Charleston around 1:33 p.m., Live 5 News reported.

North Charleston Police officials are investigating that incident. No one was injured in that shooting.

