Late-Night Delivery Cookie Shop To Open In Greenville

Ever have the craving for a warm, freshly baked cookie at midnight, but you’re too lazy to start baking?

Or have you ever wanted to send your best friend some fresh cookies after she had a hard day?

Cookie lovers in Greenville, you are in luck.

Insomnia Cookies is opening up its first location in Greenville, South Carolina, Fox Carolina first reported.

The store will be located at 8 East Broad Street in downtown Greenville.

The bakery chain has not said when exactly they will be opening, but when they do, delivery hours will be 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday through Sunday. Retail hours will be 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Friday and 12 pm. through 1 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Insomina Cookies already has locations in Clemson and Columbia.

Its menu offers nearly everything your sweet tooth desires — from cookies (in 6 packs, 12 packs, or even 100-packs), cookie cakes, ice cream and ice cream sandwiches.

According to its website, Insomnia Cookies started in a college dorm at the University of Pennsylvania in 2003.

“What makes us so great? We specialize in delivering warm, delicious cookies right to the doors of individuals and companies alike – What’s not to love?” the company’s website says.

Insomnia Cookies has an easy-to-use online ordering system that makes it nearly effortless to order a friend, or yourself, fresh cookies in just a few minutes.

I mean check out those ice cream sandwiches…

Who’s hungry?

