49-Year-Old SC Woman Charged With Arson After Townhome Fire

A 49-year-old Seneca, South Carolina woman was charged with arson on Tuesday — 10 days after a townhome went up in flames.

Andrea Dawn Sabino was charged with second-degree arson this week, according to the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

The Seneca Police Department requested that SLED investigate the incident.

On Nov. 15, emergency officals were called to a town home on fire at 430 Foxfire Court in Seneca, according to arrest warrants.

Fox Carolina reported that there were actually two fires at the townhome within 6 hours on the night Nov. 15. The fires took place in two different areas of the home and the first one was small.

The second fire that night was “major,” and fully engulfed the home, Fox Carolina reported.

According to the police warrants, the fire was “intentionally set” and Sabino was shown on survaliance footage exiting the home before the fire. Police believe she started the fire “willfully and malicously.”

Andrea Sabino

She was booked at the Oconee County Detention Center Tuesday. A judge set Sabino’s bond at $25,000.