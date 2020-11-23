SC High School Evacuated, Students Dismissed After Bomb Threat, Officials Say

After multiple school buildings were evacuated in Chester, South Carolina due to a bomb threat at Chester High School Monday morning, authorties have cleared the buildings and said they were safe.

Chester High School and Chester County Career Center and Adult Ed were evacuated Monday morning, according to the Chester County School District.

All students and faculty were safely removed from the building before 10:30 a.m., Chester County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Agents from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), along with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a sweep of the building.

Around noon, the school district announced that Chester High School students were dismissed for the day.

Around 2:20 p.m., the Chester County Sheriff’s office said the sweep was complete and no explosive devices were found.

“The safety and security of our students and staff are always a priority for us, thus we will give our full cooperation with law enforcement personnel,” the Chester County School District said in an announcement this morning.

The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate the origin of the threat.

Classes will resume at the high school Tuesday, according to the district.

Chester, South Carolina is on the Interstate 77 corridor between Columbia and Charlotte. Its population is about 5,600.

This story will be updated.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE. Want to help support what we’re doing? SUBSCRIBE HERE.



Banner: Getty