Clemson-Florida State Game Postponed

For the second time this season, one of Clemson University’s football opponents is opting out of playing the Tigers due to concerns regarding Covid-19. First, it was arch-rival South Carolina – which was compelled to pull the plug on a game which has been played every year since 1909 due to a controversial conference-only scheduling format.

This week, Florida State University announced it was canceling its scheduled match-up with the Tigers only hours before kickoff.

What happened?

According to Yahoo! Sports reporter Pete Thamel, a Clemson back-up offensive lineman “tested positive for COVID-19 from a test taken Friday.”

“They received the results after Clemson landed in Tallahassee,” Themel noted. “The player traveled with the team. FSU officials weren’t comfortable playing because of potential spread.”

Kickoff from Doak Campbell Stadium had been scheduled for 12:00 p.m. EST, with odds makers installing the fourth-ranked Tigers (7-1) as 35.5-point favorites over the hapless Seminoles (2-6).

“Our first priority is the health of our student-athletes, and I appreciate the protocols that have been put in place by FSU and the ACC to ensure everyone’s health while allowing us to play this season,” head coach Mike Norvell said in a statement. “It’s unfortunate that we will not have the opportunity to compete today, but we hope to be able to play Clemson in December. I am thankful for the support and coordination between our administration, Clemson and the ACC office. Our team will now turn our focus to hosting Virginia next week.”

Clemson disputed Florida State’s contention that it had failed to comply with Covid-19 protocols.

“We are disappointed that we will not be able to play today’s game against Florida State,” Clemson athletics director Dan Radakovich said in a statement. “Clemson has followed all of the ACC’s protocols in preparation for this game. We look ahead to returning to action next week against Pitt for Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day.”

According to a statement from the conference, the two teams were “unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game.”

This is a developing story … check back for updates.

