17-Year-Old Summerville Girl, 3 Others Charged In 45-Year-Old Bluffton Man’s Murder

A 17-year-old girl is the fourth person to be charged in the murder of a 45-year-old Bluffton, South Carolina man who was killed in his home inside the quiet gated community of Westbury Park, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, Dorchester County deputies arrested and charged Sarah Barr, of Summerville, on warrants for murder, armed robbery and kidnappin in the murder of Timothy George Milliken.

Milliken died from gunshot wounds Monday night. He was found dead inside his home on Kensington Boulevard. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 11:15 p.m. Monday.

Barr was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center on Friday.

Barr

On Thursday, Gwinnett County, Georgia police arrested 26-year-old Devante White of Green Pond, South Carolina, 22-year-old Malik White of Beaufort and 22-year-old Jamal Coakley Jr. of Dale, South Carolina, according to the sheriff’s office.

The other three men remain in custody.

According to the latest release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Milliken was familiar with at least one of the persons arrested in his murder.

“Investigators interviewed witnesses and followed up on leads that the subjects responsible for Milliken’s shooting death were traveling in a black 2020 Nissan Altima,” the news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.

Arrest warrants were issued on Thursday.

“Gwinnett County police officers located the Nissan Altima outside of the address provided by Sheriff’s Office investigators,” the release said. “When the police officers approached the vehicle, three male occupants fled on foot, but were quickly apprehended.”

Then, Gwinnett County police officers “ran a check on the three men through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and determined that two of the men were wanted for felony warrants out of Hardeeville,” the release said. Coakley was arrested for another charge.

Deputies then traveled to Gwinnett County, in the Atlanta area, to interview the suspects.

Each of the men were charged with murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This was not the first time police have been called to Milliken’s home in Westbury Park.

Milliken was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm in August 2019 after he allegedly pulled a firearm on his neighbor because his music was too loud.

Westbury Park is a gated residential community right off of U.S. 278 and Buck Island Road in Bluffton, South Carolina.

