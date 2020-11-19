Georgia Police Arrest Three Men Wanted In 45-Year-Old Bluffton, SC Man’s Murder

Three men have been arrested in the murder of a 45-year-old Bluffton, South Carolina man who was killed in his home inside the quiet gated community of Westbury Park, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy George Milliken, of Bluffton, died from gunshot wounds Monday night. He was found dead inside his home on Kensington Boulevard. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 11:15 p.m. Monday.

Police investigated the death as a homicide.

“Investigators interviewed witnesses and followed up on leads that the subjects responsible for Milliken’s shooting death were traveling in a black 2020 Nissan Altima,” the news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.

Arrest warrants were issued on Thursday.

Milliken’s autopsy will be conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston on Friday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

This was not the first time police have been called to Milliken’s home in Westbury Park.

Milliken was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm in August 2019 after he allegedly pulled a firearm on his neighbor because his music was too loud.

When deputies investigated the 2019 incident, Milliken told police he was threatened by an unknown woman in the neighborhood who drove by and yelled at him while he was sitting on his porch, according to a 2019 police report.

Milliken pointed a semi-automatic gun while sitting on his porch and said if someone threatened him again, he would “mow them down,” a July 2019 police report said.

Westbury Park is a gated residential community right off of U.S. 278 and Buck Island Road in Bluffton, South Carolina.

