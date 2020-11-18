Crews Rescue One Missing Beaufort County Boater Miles Away In Georgia

One of the two boaters who went missing from Beaufort County, South Carolina waters Tuesday was rescued by a good Samaritan several miles away near Tybee Island, Georgia on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The man was found in a life raft about eight nautical miles east of Tybee Island Georgia, the most northern island in Georgia off the coast of Savannah, around noon Wednesday.

The man was transported to Savannah Memorial Hospital via helicopter, according to the Coast Guard. It appears the other missing man is still missing.

A good samaritan found the fishing vessel abandoned and overturned around 4 p.m. Tuesday near the south end of the St. Helena Sound and alerted authorities, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials.

The St. Helena Sound is more than 40 nautical miles north of Tybee Island. The news of the man’s rescue is unbelievable considering the distance

A family member of one of the boaters told the U.S. Coast Guard that the two men hadn’t returned from their fishing trip on time.

Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol and Aviation units, the Beaufort Marine Rescue and the Lady’s Island-St. Helena Island Fire Department searched for the two boaters overnight.

The U.S. Coast Guard has deployed the following assets in the search:

MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Station Savannah

29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Tybee Island

45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Charleston

MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Facility Savannah

87-foot cutter Pompano from Tybee Island

Coast Guard Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal from Sector North Carolina

A U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer searched around the 27-foot capsized boat, but found no signs of the missing men yesterday.

This story will be updated.

