Crews Search For 2 Missing Men After Fishing Boat Capsized In Beaufort County

Crews are searching for two missing men off Harbor Island in Beaufort County, South Carolina after a boat was found overturned early Tuesday evening, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The fishing vessel was found abandoned and overturned around 4:30 p.m. in the St. Helena Sound Tuesday, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials.

“Personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard, The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol and Aviation units, the Beaufort Marine Rescue and the Lady’s Island-St. Helena Island Fire Department are currently searching for two boaters, who were believed to have been on-board,” the release from the sheriff’s office said around 7 p.m. Monday.

The U.S Coast Guard Southeast tweeted Tuesday night that the

Authorities have released very little information about the two adult males who are missing.

Residents around Harbor Island should expect to see search crews in the area tonight, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday evening, authorities were searching for the boaters around the Johnson Creek area, according to sources close to the situation.

Johnson Creek is on the west side of the island.

Harbor Island is in northern Beaufort County, west of Hunting Island and east of St. Helena Island and Beaufort.

This story will be updated…

