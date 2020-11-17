Crews Search For 2 Missing Men After Fishing Boat Capsized In Beaufort County

Crews are searching for two missing men off Harbor Island in Beaufort County, South Carolina after a boat was found overturned early Tuesday evening, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

A good samaritan found the fishing vessel abandoned and overturned around 4 p.m. in the St. Helena Sound Tuesday and alerted authorities, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials.

Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol and Aviation units, the Beaufort Marine Rescue and the Lady’s Island-St. Helena Island Fire Department searched for the two boaters Tuesday evening.

A U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer searched around the 27-foot capsized vessel, but found no signs of the missing men.

As of Wednesday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard has not provided any updates on the situation.

The U.S. Coast Guard has deployed the following assets in the search:

MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Station Savannah

29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Tybee Island

45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Charleston

MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Facility Savannah

87-foot cutter Pompano from Tybee Island

Coast Guard Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal from Sector North Carolina

Authorities have released very little information about the two adult males who are missing.

Residents around Harbor Island should expect to see search crews in the area, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday evening, authorities were searching for the boaters around the Johnson Creek area, according to sources close to the situation.

Johnson Creek is on the west side of the island.

Harbor Island is in northern Beaufort County, west of Hunting Island and east of St. Helena Island and Beaufort.

This story will be updated…

