Will Muschamp Is Out At South Carolina

University of South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp has been relieved of his duties, the school announced on Sunday evening – although Ray Tanner, the athletics director who hired him and gave him an unwarranted raise and contract extension two years ago, remains on the job.

Not only that, Tanner appears to be leading up the search to replace the 49-year-old Rome, Georgia native – who is owed more than $13.7 million as part of the buyout clause of his contract.

Additionally, first-year offensive coordinator Mike Bobo – who has struggled in his first year at the helm – takes over as interim head coach.

“After a thorough assessment of our football program, we have decided to make a change with the head football coach,” Tanner said in a statement. “I appreciate all that Will Muschamp has done for our program and wish him and his family the best moving forward. I believe our program will be well served by Coach Bobo as the interim head coach as we search for a new leader for Gamecock Football.”



According to the statement, University president Bob Caslen and Tanner “met with the coaching staff and student-athletes on Sunday to inform them of the change.”



“I appreciate everything Coach Muschamp has done for our University,” Caslen said. “He is a true professional and strong advocate for our student-athletes. Under his leadership, our football players excelled in the classroom and served as mentors in the community. Will also brought much-needed stability to the program. However, I believe it is time to move in a different direction.”



A search for a new head football coach will begin immediately, the school said.



“We will begin a search immediately to find the best head coach for Carolina football,” Tanner said. “We have great facilities, a passionate fan base, a University that is committed to excellence in football and a support system that is second to none in developing student-athletes. We will be looking for someone with the energy, commitment and organizational skills that can move our program to a championship level.”

Developing …

-FITSNews

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE. Want to help support what we’re doing? SUBSCRIBE HERE.

