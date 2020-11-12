Donald Trump’s Former Photographer, Gene Ho, Will Run For Mayor Of Myrtle Beach

Should we go ahead and order “MMBGA” hats? Gene Ho – a former photographer for the 2016 presidential campaign of Donald Trump – wants to Make Myrtle Beach Great Again in 2021.

Ho – who authored a book about his experiences with Trump – announced on social media this week that he is running for mayor of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina next year.

It would be his first campaign for elected office …

“I’ve never run for public office nor was it ever my intention to do so,” Ho wrote. “However, the one thing that I’ve learned the last few years is that making a difference in the world starts at home. It begins with our family, then carries over to the community.”

A devout social conservative, Ho told city residents he would earn their votes and listen to their concerns.

“I will earn your support,” he wrote. “I will share my ideas and listen to yours. We will work together to make our vision come true.”

Ho’s candidacy received a ringing endorsement from local blogger David Hucks.

“Ho is a highly regarded Myrtle Beach businessman,” Hucks wrote, adding the photographer is “best known for his integrity, strong Christian values, love for his family, and his love for Myrtle Beach.”

First-term mayor Brenda Bethune – a wealthy local beer distributor – campaigned in 2017 on cleaning up this corrupt, crime-ridden city. Her pro-business platform resonated with voters, too – propelling her to victory over incumbent mayor John Rhodes.

We endorsed Bethune in the 2017 election, although we have come to regret that decision. Not only has she turned out to be a typical politcal hypocrite, but her failed leadership has made Myrtle Beach more corrupt – and more dangerous – than ever.

Also, things are unlikely to improve along the Grand Strand anytime soon considering the state’s tourism economy has been utterly decimated by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, the prevailing economic malaise compounds the region’s existing problems …

Accordingly, we welcome any and all credible alternatives to commend to the attention of Myrtle Beach voters as they take inventory of the situation in 2021. Hopefully one will emerge as a viable alternative to Bethune …

-FITSNews

