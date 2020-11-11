Charleston Airport Evacuated, Flights Delayed Due To Suspicious Package

After passengers at the Charleston International Airport were evacuated for more than an hour Wednesday afternoon, the airport re-opened before 2 p.m., according to multiple sources.

The evacuation was due to a suspicious package found by TSA officials at the Charleston Airport, according to airport officials.

The package was evaluated and removed by the bomb squad, who found it was not an explosive device, Charleston airport officials said around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.

“For the safety of our travelers, staff followed all protocols on handling the suspicious package that was identified by a TSA agent,” the Charleston airport tweeted.

Passengers were evacuated before noon Wednesday.

An alert from Flight Aware reported that all inbound Charleston International flights were being held at their origin until 3 p.m. — a one hour change from its previous report. That alert was removed around 2 p.m. Flights will likely be delayed due to the evacuation.

NEW VIDEO: A person at the Charleston Airport tells me everyone is being told to back up further and “there’s sirens all around.”



We’re working to learn why the airport was evacuated in the first place. @Live5News pic.twitter.com/NcMOWaOzTu — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) November 11, 2020

Olivia Parsons of WCBD reports that bomb squad officials were on scene around 12:30 p.m.

Lots of bomb dogs around the Charleston airport. pic.twitter.com/9SDH0YnKXv — Jeff K Burdge (@jkburdge) November 11, 2020

It appears passengers were told to go to the parking garage immediately.

@News2Chase waiting in the back of the parking garage at North Charleston airport. Still waiting for more info on what’s going. As soon as we were dropped off we were instructed to go into the parking garage immediately. Is there more information? pic.twitter.com/QMMedhuhVJ — Zach Ritter (@SnackRitter) November 11, 2020

We’ve been moved to the back of the Charleston airport garage for our safety. pic.twitter.com/uaHdb4IyRZ — Jeff K Burdge (@jkburdge) November 11, 2020

Scene in the Charleston airport parking garage. They just advised us to start looking into different flights as no planes are allowed to land. pic.twitter.com/LdCzd9pbWU — Jeff K Burdge (@jkburdge) November 11, 2020

Located in North Charleston, South Carolina, Charleston Air Force Base shares runways with Charleston International Airport.

This story will be updated.

