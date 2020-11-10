Columbia Fireflies ‘Dumped’ By Mets Via Twitter, But ‘Won’t Be Single Long’

Breakups are hard, and virtual breakups are worse.

Tuesday afternoon, MLB writer Anthony DiComo, broke some shocking news on Twitter, apparently.

He said the Mets’ minor league affiliates going forward will be located in Syracuse, Binghamton, Brooklyn, and St. Lucie.

“Kingsport and Columbia are gone,” he tweeted.

Did…..did we just get dumped via Twitter?! https://t.co/tV7iyVOwA3 — Columbia Fireflies (@ColaFireflies) November 10, 2020

Apparently, yes. They got dumped via Twitter.

But Columbia Fireflies President John Katz *sort of * said the team will have a new parent organization soon.

Well, he said “they won’t be single for long.”

Indeed. We won’t be single for long. ? https://t.co/4VAarHTJ2P — John Katz (@JEKatz33) November 10, 2020

The Fireflies will have an MLB affiliate moving forward, according to an official statement from the team.

“The Fireflies look forward to announcing our new Major League Baseball affiliate in the coming weeks,” the statement said

The good news?

Actor Rob Schneider is visiting Segra Park for a Comedy Zone Night on November 20. Tickets are $35 and gates open at 6:30 p.m.

This story will be updated…

