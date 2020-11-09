SC Man Who Had A Dead Body In His Yard Charged In Police Shooting, Officials Say

A Rock Hill, South Carolina man accused of shooting at police officers was charged with attempted murder and assault following a standoff Saturday — and police continue to investigate another death related to the incident, according to the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Prince Demario Barber, 37, was charged with two counts of attempted murder in the police shooting, according to arrest warrants. He was also charged with murder after police found an unidentified body in his backyard.

York County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to a home on Tom Barber Road in Rock Hill, where a man was trespassing around 8 a.m. That man was later identified as Barber, according to the sheriff’s office news release.

Minutes later, deputies who arrived at Barbers home were shot at upon arrival, according to SLED.

One deputy returned fire, but no one was shot in the exchange, according to the sheriff’s office.

A York County deputy pulled a muscle while dodging gunfire and he is recovering from that injury.

Following the gunfire, a four-and-a-half-hour standoff between deputies and Barber followed.

Finally, around 12:37 p.m., York County Sheriff’s Office deputies convinced Barber to surrender.

VIDEO UPDATE: The incident on Tom Barber Rd. at Marshall Rd. ended peacefully. Thank you for your support and patience. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/rPUGnSdOOq — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) November 7, 2020

When deputies searched the property, they found a dead body in the back yard, according to York County Sheriff’s Office officials. That body has not been identified.

Barber was immediately arrested and Booked at the York County Detention Center. He was denied bond.

SLED investigators found that Barber discharged his weapon with the intent to kill, according to arrest warrants.

The incident was the 44th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year.

In 2017, the Palmetto State set a record for the most officer-involved shootings in one year at 49. That year, the state had recorded 41 officer-involved shootings by Nov. 20 — which means SC is on track to set a record this year.

In 2019, there were 45 officer-involved shootings total in South Carolina, according to SLED.

Mandy Matney

