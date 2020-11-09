John Tecklenburg’s Bizarre Campaign Finance Filings

A few months ago, we noted that über-liberal Charleston, South Carolina mayor John Tecklenburg had earmarked campaign funds to retain the services of prominent “Republican” election attorney Butch Bowers.

Our report – based on campaign finance disclosure documents filed with the S.C. State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) – revealed that Tecklenburg had paid Bowers a total of $10,000 ($5,000 on November 21, 2019 and another $5,000 on April 2, 2020).

What for?

As we noted at the time, it was unclear whether Bowers – who has advised numerous “Republican” leaders including former governors Nikki Haley and Mark Sanford – was on retainer with Tecklenburg or whether the mayor sought out his services for a specific legal matter.

We did make a note at the time, however, to keep an eye on Tecklenburg’s updated disclosures to see if there was anything curious contained therein.

Was there? Yes …

During the third quarter of 2020 (from August through October), Tecklenburg received only two “contributions” to his campaign – one in the amount of $2,296.66 on September 24, 2020 and the other in the amount of $34.89 on September 9, 2020 (for a total of $2,331.55).

According to the mayor’s disclosure forms, these two “contributions” were from South State Bank – and were listed as refunds from “fraudulent checks.”

Wait … what?

On Tecklenburg’s expenditures page, five of the nine third quarter expenses included on the disclosure were listed as payable to “fraudulent” – one on August 20 for $34.89, one on August 28 for $475, one on August 31 for $495, one on September 2 for $225 and one on September 8 for $1,101.66.

Each disbursement is listed as going toward a “fraudulent check.”

The five expenses add up to $2,331.55 – the same amount paid by the bank to Tecklenburg’s campaign.

Curiously, one of the other payments made by Tecklenburg was to South State Bank – a check order for $38.15.

What gives?

Did someone get a hold of the mayor’s reelection checkbook without authorization?

We reached out to the mayor’s campaign to get its take on the situation but did not immediately receive a response. If that changes, we will be sure to update our readers …

Tecklenburg has been in hot water with local businesses over several accommodative positions (here and here) he has taken in response to leftist rioting that rocked the city this spring.

-FITSNews

