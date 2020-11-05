Limited Government Group Calls For Justice Department Investigation Of 2020 Election

A limited government group based in the Washington, D.C. area is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to launch an investigation into alleged voting irregularities in multiple swing states during the hotly contested 2020 election.

Americans for Limited Government (GetLiberty.org) wants the feds to step in and investigate fraud allegations – specifically calling for investigations in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia.

“It is time for the Department of Justice to intervene,” the group’s leader Rick Manning said. “Americans have a right to be assured that every legally cast vote is counted. But they also have a right to be assured that illegally cast votes are rejected.”

According to Manning, the story of 118-year-old William Bradley – who requested an absentee ballot in Wayne county, Michigan on September 11, 2020 and submitted that ballot eight days later – is a perfect example of the sort of fraud that needs to be investigated.

Bradley, a native of Detroit, could not have possibly requested or submitted an absentee ballot in Michigan.

Why not? Because he died 36 years ago at the age of 82.

“In Detroit, Michigan a man who would be 118-years old, if he hadn’t died in 1984, voted by mail on September 19, 2020,” Manning said. “As a Christian, I believe in resurrection, but I suspect this was not of God.”

Manning added that urban city centers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Atlanta, Georgia “seem to have a never-ending supply of votes to cast.”

“This is not unprecedented,” Manning added, referring to DOJ investigations of federal elections. “It is important because America needs to know who the legitimately elected president of the United States is. The American people need to certain that their vote counted, win or lose.”

We agree …

“The ballot is a sacred thing – which is why every legally cast vote must be fought for tooth and nail,” we wrote earlier today. “To disenfranchise an American – any American – in any election is a travesty. A stain on democracy. Voter fraud is a stain on democracy, too, though – as fraudulent votes have the practical effect of disenfranchisement.”

This is simple: Every legal vote must be counted. Every illegal vote must be discarded.

Anyone arguing to the contrary is arguing against our democracy …

