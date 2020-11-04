SC
Richland One Election: Two Newcomers Likely Win In Chaotic And Confusing Race
After a chaotic and confusing race, two newcomers have apparently won the at-large seats on the Richland County School District One school board, according to unofficial results.
In a surprising upset, incumbent Jonathan Milling lost his seat, according to the SC Votes results posted at 3 p.m., which showed 99 percent of precincts reported.
In the very competitive at-large seat race, Angela Clyburn, daughter of Congressman Jim Clyburn, won 31 percent of the vote, while Tamika Myers won 20 percent of the vote. Both will likely fill the two at-large seats of the Midlands district which includes the Palmetto State’s capital of Columbia.
We say likely because this race has been chaotic and confusing from the beginning. This morning, The State Newspaper reported Richland County was still processing more than 10,000 military and absentee ballots on Wednesday. It is unclear how many of those votes are in the Richland One district.
More than 116,000 votes were cast in the Richland One at-large election, where each voter could vote twice.
Milling took third in the at-large seat race with 17 percent of the vote. He issued a statement Wednesday afternoon thanking his supporters and congratulating the newcomers.
“I tried my best to uphold my campaign promises from the Special Election by promoting transparency, fiscal responsibility, and putting all of our students first,” Milling said.
Richland One parents who have fought all year for fiscal responsibility and accountability told FITSNews they were disappointed in the election results, but still hopeful for change.
According to the unofficial results, school board chairman Jamie Devine was ahead in his election against Jacquelyn Hurston by roughly 10 percentage points.
Incumbent Cheryl Harris, who typically votes alongside Devine, was defeating her opponent Shannon Williams by 33 percentage points.
The 2020 Richland One election was very crowded with 10 candidates vying for four positions, and very dramatic — with bullying and fraud accusations.
The scandal-scarred Richland County school board has been rocked by controversy and allegations of misusing taxpayer funds this year, beginning with “JacketGate” in January.
This story will be updated.
