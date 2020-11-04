In a competitive race that came down to the wire, Republican Nancy Mace, pulled off an upset and defeated Democrat Joe Cunningham in South Carolina’s first congressional district race.

The district includes South Carolina’s Lowcountry from Hilton Head Island to the Charleston area.

The race was called around by the Associated Press just after 2 a.m..

Cunningham, a freshmen congressman, was a longtime favorite in the race according to a majority of the pollsters.

Cunningham captured this seat in 2018 by defeating former state representative Katie Arrington by a wafer-thin 1.4 percent margin. His first victory – which ended nearly four decades of GOP control of this seat – was due in large part to former South Carolina governor Mark Sanford, who refused to support Arrington’s candidacy after she vanquished him in the June 2018 primary.

Sanford has also refused to back Mace, although the 42-year-old state lawmaker did receive the endorsement of his successor – former governor and ex-U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley.

Haley’s endorsement of Mace (despite their former squabbles) shows she has strong support amongst establishment Republicans – but the former campaign staffer to Ron Paul and Donald Trump also has deep roots within those segments of the GOP electorate.

Mace ran a close race against Cunningham and recently reported a 1-to-2 cash advantage over Cunningham.

Mace has had no connection to the website since – although she and our founding editor Will Folks have remained friends. Mace has been attacked by Cunningham for her proximity to Folks, even though she never had any involvement in this news outlet’s editorial content.

