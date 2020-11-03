Thousands of Dorchester County Ballots Likely Won’t Be Counted Tonight After Issue, Sources Say

More than 13,000 ballots likely will not be counted tonight as a printing problem has created a major ballot blunder in Dorchester County, South Carolina, according to sources close to the situation.

Live 5 News in Charleston, S.C. first reported that the time marks on the absentee ballot bar codes were too small to be scanned, causing a delay in the results.

This could have a major impact on the results of several big races in the Lowcountry, including South Carolina’s First Congressional District.

Yes, that means that we might not know if Nancy Mace or Joe Cunningham won tonight, depending on how tight the race is.

It could also impact the S.C. Senate race between vulnerable incumbent Sandy Senn and her challenger, Democrat Sam Skardon – as well as the race for S.C. House District 114 (.pdf) between Lin Bennett and Democrat Ed Sutton.

Our sources tell us that a vendor will come to Dorchester County in the morning to fix the situation and count the ballots.

Live 5 News reported that election officials believe Dorchester County was the only county that will see delayed results due to the printing problem.

State election officials are monitoring the situation and working to assist the county.

We will keep you updated on this situation…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Mandy Matney is the news director at FITSNews. She’s an award-winning journalist from Kansas who has worked for newspapers in Missouri, Illinois, and South Carolina before making the switch to FITS. She currently lives on Hilton Head Island where she enjoys beach life. Want to contact Mandy? Send your story ideas, comments, suggestions and tips to [email protected].

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE. Want to help support what we’re doing? SUBSCRIBE HERE.



Banner: Getty