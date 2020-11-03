South Carolina Second District: Republican Joe Wilson Wins 10th Term

Republican Joe Wilson has won his tenth term in office after defeating Democrat Adair Ford Boroughs Tuesday night.

The Associated Press called the South Carolina Second Congressional District race at 11:05 p.m. Wilson was ahead 62 percent to 36 percent with 56 of the votes reported with the race was called.

This heavily gerrymandered district (map) includes broad swaths of west-central South Carolina – including Aiken County and most of Lexington County. It then fishhooks north around the state capital of Columbia, S.C. – incorporating suburban, mostly white areas of Richland County.

Wilson first took office in December 2001 – winning a special election to fill the seat vacated by the death of former congressman Floyd Spence. He has not been credibly challenged for that seat in nearly a decade.

U.S. president Donald Trump won the district by nearly 18 percentage points in 2016.

The 71-year-old scored his third consecutive victory over a Democrat in 2018 – drawing more than 56 percent of the vote against Sean Carrigan.

In 2012, Democrats didn’t even bother to field a candidate against Wilson.

This story will be updated…

Nationally, Wilson is best known for his “You Lie” outburst during an Obama speech in 2009.

