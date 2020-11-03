South Carolina Fifth District: Republican Ralph Norman Wins Second Term

U.S. congressman Ralph Norman has defeated political newcomer Moe Brown in South Carolina’s fifth congressional district, according to the Associated Press.

The district stretches from the Palmetto Upstate to the Pee Dee region, with the vast majority of its population centers located in the northern-central region of the state just south of Charlotte, N.C.

Moe Brown, a former University of South Carolina football star, campaigned as a moderate Democrat in the race. He previously worked in the administration of Republican governor Nikki Haley.

The race for the South Carolina fifth congressional district – a seat Democrats held from 1883-2011 – has not attracted much attention this year. That’s surprising considering how close Democrats came to recapturing it in the 2017 special election that (narrowly) sent Norman to Washington, D.C.

That race was held to fill the unexpired term of Mick Mulvaney – who captured it during the 2010 Tea Party wave from John Spratt, then chairman of the U.S. House budget committee.

Mulvaney resigned after the 2016 election to work as U.S. president Donald Trump’s budget director and later, his chief of staff.

Democrats seem to have abandoned this district following the collapse of their preferred candidate during the spring of 2018 – although the fall from grace of Archie Parnell did free up resources for the party to use in recapturing the state’s first congressional district.

This story will be updated….

