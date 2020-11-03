Lindsey Graham Crushes Jaime Harrison, Wins Fourth Term In U.S. Senate

Embattled U.S. senator Lindsey Graham handily defeated the most well-funded U.S. Senate candidate in American history on Tuesday evening, securing a fourth six-year term in Washington, D.C. on the strength of his support for U.S. president Donald Trump’s latest supreme court pick.

With an estimated 86 percent of votes counted, Graham had received more than 1.05 million ballots (56.7 percent of the vote) compared to just under 775,000 votes (or 41.9 percent of the vote) for Democrat Jaime Harrison.

That is a shocking margin considering Harrison raised more than $100 million in his bid to oust the powerful judiciary committee chairman – who has struggled to maintain the support of conservative voters.

Needless to say, Harrison was forlorn over the outcome … as this race seemed within his grasp as recently as two weeks ago.

“We didn’t get the result at the ballot box that we wanted, but we showed courage and determination,” Harrison tweeted. “We brought hope back to South Carolina. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Meanwhile, Graham was ebullient.

“I’m going back to the Senate with a purpose,” the 65-year-old Seneca, S.C. native said. “I’ve never wanted my job more than I do now, I’ve never appreciated my job more than I do now, I’ve never been more grateful to have it and I think I’ve never been more prepared to do it than I am right now.”

Graham also mocked Harrison’s anemic performance as “the worst return on investment in the history of America.”

It’s hard to argue with that assessment …

Constitution party candidate Bill Bledsoe – who became a lightning rod during this race as Harrison and his allies sought to drive conservative voters toward him and away from the incumbent – drew just 1.4 percent of the vote, according to the latest data.

Bledsoe dropped out of the race in October and endorsed Graham, but his name remained on the ballot – and Democrats did their best to convince conservatives to choose him instead of Graham.

That effort failed …

Harrison was considered the Democrats best hope to break a streak of futility in U.S. Senate races that dates back to 1998, but Graham dramatically outperformed expectations.

Just call this another huge miss for mainstream media polling (which showed this as a two percentage point race) … and for the S.C. Democratic party, which believed it had an excellent opportunity to oust a vulnerable incumbent.

Developing …

