2020 Election Night Live Blog

Welcome to one of our favorite traditions here at FITSNews, the election night live blog … a quick-hit, from-the-hip take on the various races we are watching as voters in South Carolina (and across the nation) render their judgments at the ballot box.

Given the deluge of early voting, the 2020 election is like nothing we have ever covered before … and we expect tracking results will be like nothing we have ever covered before, either.

Will we know who won the White House tonight? What about control of the U.S. Senate? Here in South Carolina, will we know the outcome of a hotly contested U.S. Senate race? Or the competitive first congressional district

(Via: Getty Images)

5:26 p.m. EST – Stay in line …

As we inch closer to the closing of polls in the Palmetto State, here is your obligatory reminder to “stay in line.”

Just because polls close at 7:00 p.m. EST doesn’t mean you are going to get the door slammed in your face the moment the hour chimes.

If you are in line at 7:00 p.m., you still get to vote …

5:21 p.m. EST – Early Voting Update …

A staggering 101,167,740 ballots were cast prior to the polls opening on Tuesday, according to the latest data from the U.S. Elections Project.

To view the latest early voting data for yourself, click the map below …

(Via: U.S. Election Project)

5:10 p.m. EST – U.S. Senate Prediction …

In case you missed it, our founding editor’s official prediction for the U.S. Senate race in South Carolina is as follows …

LINDSEY GRAHAM – 50.2 percent

JAIME HARRISON – 46.6 percent

BILL BLEDSOE/ WRITE-IN – 3.2 percent

5:01 p.m. EST – “Democrats for Trump …”

South Carolina state senator Katrina Shealy sent us a funny picture of a homemade sign someone placed on her property in Red Bank, S.C. this week.

Shealy – a staunch Republican and supporter of U.S. president Donald Trump – has several donkeys on her property.

Who are they backing in the current presidential election?

(Click to view)

(Via: Provided)

Shealy is on the ballot Tuesday evening, seeking a third, four-year term representing the people of S.C. Senate District 23 (.pdf).

Which reminds us, we hope to have another humorous anecdote to post from her race later this evening …

4:53 p.m. EST – “Is this who we want to be?”

(Via: Getty Images)

Earlier today one of our favorite readers forwarded us a column published in The Detroit Free-Press by Mitch Albom. One of the best pieces of writing we have seen in some time, Albom laments the current polarization of perspective in our nation – and its myriad sources.

Albom goes after the mainstream media …

The partisanship of the news has never been worse. Subtlety is a memory. Asking for balance brings an eye roll, as if asking an adult to finger paint.

He assails politicians …

Nancy Pelosi called the president “morbidly obese” and said he’s like a kid “with doggy doo on his shoes.” Chuck Schumer threatened Supreme Court justices, saying, “You won’t know what hit you.” Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono, instead of casting a simple “nay” vote on Justice Amy Coney Barrett, marched to the table and declared, “Hell, no.” And for adopting two kids from impoverished Haiti, Barrett was likened to a “white colonizer” and her kids as “props” by a celebrated author and professor.

But he also blames … us …

The fact is, we’ve gotten quite used to behaving badly. To rude and self-righteous postures. So when do we stop?

When, indeed …

-FITSNews

WANNA SOUND OFF?

