Tropical Storm Zeta In SC: Trees Down, Power Outages Across Upstate

Meteorologists are warning residents to prepare for damaging winds, downed trees, and power outages as Tropical Storm Zeta is moving through the southeast Thursday.

Early Thursday, the storm was about 50 miles west of Asheville, North Carolina moving quickly at about 39 mph, according to the advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The storm currently packs maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

A tropical storm warning was issued for several upstate counties including Greenville, Anderson and Spartanburg counties while a wind advisory has been issued for most of the Midlands.

It's a windy morning across South Carolina and Georgia as Zeta's remnants quickly pass through the Southern Appalachians with gusts as high as 50 mph in Upstate South Carolina. It will remain windy throughout the day as a cold front moves into the region this evening. pic.twitter.com/tAtExI3LDR — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) October 29, 2020

The effects of Zeta extend far from its center. The Lancaster County airport reported 44 mph wind gusts this morning. Tropical-storm-force winds were recorded in Richland County as well Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service storm report, dozens of trees fell early this morning in the Upstate and some in the Midlands, including:

York County Sheriff’s Office reported a large tree blocking the road at intersection of Lincoln and Woods

A downed tree in the roadway at SC-183 & SC-133 in Clemson/ Pickens County

A tree blocked the roadway on Deyoung and Sloan Road in Greer/ Spartanburg County

A down tree in the road on Keeler Mill Road in Travelers Rest/ Greenville County

A tree blocked the roadway on Bethel Church Road in Salem/ Oconee County

Tree down near Chapin Middle School in Richland County

Multiple trees down on Hayes Road in Pickens County

Oconee County offices were closed this morning, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

More than 166,000 power outages were reported Thursday morning in South Carolina due to Zeta — all of which were in the Upsate.

Here is a look at the storm so far…

Midlands

We just had a gust of about 30 mph. That took care of a few tree limbs already in my yard. #WLTXWx pic.twitter.com/EF58RbLRJj — Daniel Bonds (@Daniel_Bonds) October 29, 2020

#Zeta has the pine trees swaying a little bit this morning 20 klicks northwest of Columbia SC … pic.twitter.com/cxp4ShKW19 — FITSNews (@fitsnews) October 29, 2020

We've gotten a few reports now of winds gusting to near or just over 40 mph in portions of the Midlands! https://t.co/FARUWukCo9 — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) October 29, 2020

Upstate:

Pictures from @Greer_fire as they assess damage in the area. We’re working as quickly as we can to repair service and main lines. Never touch downed power lines. ? #hereingreer #zeta @CityofGreer pic.twitter.com/z40s7EHNJD — Greer CPW (@GreerCPW) October 29, 2020

City of Greenville Public Works is responding to more than 50 reports of downed trees. pic.twitter.com/BzTZbBB6Te — City of Greenville (@CityGreenville) October 29, 2020

As forecasted the impact of #Zeta was felt well away from its landfall location. Tropical storm force winds were felt in the mountains as well.



Scenes like this are common this morning around the mountains. This is Greer Hwy near Cleveland, #SouthCarolina. pic.twitter.com/E7TkOtq0Wz — Palmetto State Chasers (@PalmettoChasers) October 29, 2020

Trees down: Graystone Way Wallingford Rd

Beckenham Ln

Robin Hood Rd

Wofford Rd

Ray Rd

Crestwood Dr

Norwich Dr

Oxford Blvd

Half Mile Way

Benson Rd

Singing Pines Dr

Belle Ct

Milford Ct

Mush Creek Hill Rd

SALUDA LAKE RD

HOPKINS RD

EAST OLD MILL

ROBERTSON RD

Fairway — Public Information (@GVLCounty) October 29, 2020

Downtown Greenville kind of windy this AM. Slight little deja vu after the past 4 years covering hurricanes along the coast. Lots of wind, not so much rain, tree limbs down all over the wooded neighborhoods. Watch out for those, pass beneath them with a sense of urgency #gvlwx pic.twitter.com/OKKPrMQYPr — Eric Connor (@cericconnor) October 29, 2020

Garbage and waste collection is delayed until the storm passes and roadways are cleared. Please pull your trash and recycling bins to a safe area. pic.twitter.com/9GRg6IJqWB — City of Greenville (@CityGreenville) October 29, 2020

And here is a look at New Orleans yesterday. The storm has weakened significantly in the past 15 hours.

Zeta claimed at least three lives as of Thursday morning as deaths were reported in Georgia, Mississippi, and Louisiana, NBC News reported.

Zeta is the 28th named storm of the wild and crazy 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

The current record of 28 named storms was set back in 2005 – the year Hurricane Katrina barreled into New Orleans. That year also boasted the most hurricanes (15) and the most major hurricanes (7) – and remains the second-costliest tropical season on record (trailing only 2017, which saw Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria do catastrophic damage to the American mainland).

So far this year, eight storms have made landfall along the Gulf Coast – most of them impacting the state of Louisiana.

