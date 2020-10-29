Richland One Special Needs Student Assaulted, Harassed And Bullied, Lawsuit Says

The mother of a Columbia, South Carolina special needs student is suing Richland County District One after her daughter was assaulted, harassed, and bullied at school — and district officials ignored the problem, according to a lawsuit filed this week.

The personal injury lawsuit is one of several recently filed against the scandal-scarred Richland One school district. In early October, a Richland One mother filed a lawsuit after her 5-year-old was allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed multiple times on a school bus this year.

According to the lawsuit, a group of students at Lower Richland High School in Columbia, South Carolina started mocking and making fun of the student — who is called J.F. in the lawsuit to protect her privacy — in August, 2019.

J.F. called her parents and told them about the bullying that day and her parents came to school to speak with administration, according to the lawsuit. Lower Richland officials assured the girl’s parents that they would make sure the bullies would leave J.F. alone.

But the bullying continued, according to the lawsuit.

The same group of girls threatened to fight J.F. at the bus stop.

After this, J.F.’s mother made a serious effort to get ahold of LRHS Principal Hursey. She called the principal every day for a week in an attempt to schedule the meeting and those messages went uninsured, according to the lawsuit.

J.F.’s mother, determined to speak with a Richland One official, then went up the chain of leadership. She left a message with School Board Commissioner Cheryl Harris — who has said in at least one school board meeting that she is looking out for special needs kids — did not respond to J.F.’s mother (Harris is up for re-election this November, click here for details).

She then tried again to meet with Hursey and was told she was busy. J.F.’s mother instead met with three assistant principals to discuss her daughter’s situation.

At this point, J.F. was afraid to go to class because of the bullying, her mother told administrators. J.F. would often hide in the bathroom to avoid this group of girls, the lawsuit said.

She regularly cried at school, “but the teachers and administrators would not investigate why she was upset,” the lawsuit said.

J.F.’s mother was assured by administrators they would put an end to the bullying, but shortly after the meeting the same group of girls continued to harass and threaten J.F., the lawsuit said.

The bullying then escalated, and J.F.’s mother met with LRHS officials again in October 2019, the lawsuit said. School administrators said that if the group of girls attacked J.F., they would be expelled. They said this as the girls “had yet to be appropriately disciplined by the administration,” the lawsuit said.

Weeks later, J.F. heard that the group of girls had planned to attack her on Oct. 25, 2019. She told assistant principal Darby about it, but she didn’t do anything, the lawsuit said.

A short time after she spoke with the administrator, J.F. was assaulted by the girls in an area at school that was not supervised by teachers, the lawsuit said. Several students say the attack and at least one other student videoed the incident.

J.F. was injured and taken to the E.R. by her mother, the lawsuit said. She was hurt so badly she had to miss several days of school and walked with crutches.

“She was not provided any assistance by the school in maneuvering around campus with her books and crutches,” the lawsuit said. Not only that, Richland One officials told J.F.’s mother they didn’t want her to wear the crutches because they were a safety hazard.

One day, a boy stole J.F.’s crutches and he was not punished for it, according to the lawsuit.

Months later, J.F. was assaulted again in January 2020 in the media center of Lower Richland High School.

One girl struck J.F.’s face with a closed fist, knocking her to the ground, the lawsuit said. Another girl punched J.F. as she was on the ground.

She sustained injuries in this incident also., the lawsuit said.

After both assaults, Richland One had J.F., a special needs student, sign a written statement without her parents seeing.

After the January assault, some of the girls were disciplined but were not expelled, according to the lawsuit.

Richland One “created and fostered a culture and environment where

bullying, harassment, and intimidation were tolerated,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also takes aim at “some members” of the problematic Richland One board of commissioners and Superintendent Craig Witherspoon.

“By their own comments, actions and inactions, regularly exhibited bullying and a general tolerance and acceptance of the same,” the lawsuit said. “They fostered a climate of indifference and secrecy regarding bullying and violence in the District, and exhibited an unwillingness to implement and enforce disciplinary measures upon students who violate the rules.

The plaintiff is suing Richland One for negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, assault & battery, premise liability, negligent supervision, and outrage and reckless intentional infliction of emotional distress.

J.F. suffered extreme emotional distress that resulted in permanent damage, the lawsuit said.

Columbia, South Carolina attorney Jennifer Randolph Purdy is representing J.F.’s mother in the lawsuit.

